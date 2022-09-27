© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

LIVE UPDATES

Live Blog: Latest as Hurricane Ian approaches South Florida

Published September 27, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT
South Florida under tornado watch as Hurricane Ian approaches South Florida on Tuesday Sept. 27
FPREN
South Florida under tornado watch as Hurricane Ian approaches South Florida on Tuesday Sept. 27

The latest news on Hurricane Ian as it approaches South Florida. Check here for regular updates.

What you need to know:

  • As of 8am, Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 storm with winds of up to 125 mph
  • The storm made landfall in Cuba's southwestern Pinar Del Rio province at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday
  • It is projected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area around Thursday morning, slowing down to bring historic levels of storm surge
  • A tropical storm watch is in place across most of South Florida. King Tide is set to make flooding worse
  • The whole of South Florida is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday