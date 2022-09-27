LIVE UPDATES
Live Blog: Latest as Hurricane Ian approaches South Florida
The latest news on Hurricane Ian as it approaches South Florida. Check here for regular updates.
What you need to know:
- As of 8am, Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 storm with winds of up to 125 mph
- The storm made landfall in Cuba's southwestern Pinar Del Rio province at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday
- It is projected to make landfall in the Tampa Bay area around Thursday morning, slowing down to bring historic levels of storm surge
- A tropical storm watch is in place across most of South Florida. King Tide is set to make flooding worse
- The whole of South Florida is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday