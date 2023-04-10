Federal civil trial begins for Joe Carollo, accused of 'harassment'

A long−awaited civil trial is set to start Monday as two Miami−Dade business partners face off against Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo, whom they accuse of using his influence in a "campaign of harassment" against them and their businesses.

In their lawsuit, originally filed in 2018, businessmen William Fuller and Martin Pinilla accused the powerful Miami politician of using the city’s code enforcement department, along with its police and fire departments, to retaliate against their bar and restaurant businesses by shutting down events and slapping them with code violations. They allege the actions cost them nearly $28 million in profits.

Your generous support ensures that this trusted public news service is accessible to all, no matter what. Please donate today.

They say Carollo’s anger toward them is rooted in their support of Alfonso "Alfie" Leon, who was in a 2017 runoff race against Carollo for the commission seat for District 3, which includes Little Havana. Leon is a former policy adviser to Frank Carollo, who is Joe Carollo’s younger brother. Carollo ultimately won by about 600 votes.

Before the election, Fuller and Pinilla held a rally for Leon at one of their properties in Little Havana.

Carollo and the city have denied wrongdoing, arguing that Fuller and Pinilla are simply repeat building code violators and the city has done its job.

The lawsuit has languished in federal court for years as Carollo’s attorneys filed appeal after appeal to get the case dismissed. They contend Carollo is protected by the doctrines of "qualified immunity" and "legislative immunity," meaning that his alleged actions were under his purview as a city commissioner, and therefore he is not culpable.

Numerous federal judges have rejected the appeals by attorneys representing Carollo and the city. The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case.

The City of Miami has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees to defend Carollo and the city, according to city documents obtained by WLRN following a public records request.

Between 2019 and October of 2022, the city paid the law firm of Benedict Kuehne, one of Carollo’s attorneys on the case, $488,203. The city has hired other law firms, including the Krinzman, Huss, Lubetsky, Feldman & Hotte; Marc David Sarnoff, P.A.; Cole Scott & Kissane; and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, records show.

Monday’s trial is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. before U.S. District Court Judge Rodney Smith at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. It’s expected to take several weeks to complete.

Notable witnesses for the plaintiffs include former Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, who testified last year that the city was “targeting” Fuller’s properties ; former Miami Commissioner Ken Russell; former Carollo aide Steve Miro; and former Miami Police Department Chiefs Jorge Colina and Art Acevedo.

The defense intends to bring Carollo himself as a witness, as well as Building Department Director Asael Marrero, Assistant City Attorney Rachel Dooley, and other city employees and members of the city administration.

A separate federal lawsuit filed by the owners of Ball & Chain seek to hold the city separately liable for the financial damages to their businesses.

