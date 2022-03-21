© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Three wounded in Miami Beach Spring Break shooting

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT
MIAMI-BEACH-SHOOTING
Daniel A. Varela / DVARELA@MIAMIHERALD.COM
/
The Miami Herald
A Miami Beach Police vehicle cuts through crowds near Ocean Drive during Spring Break in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Gunfire on a Miami Beach street crowded with spring breakers left three people wounded early Sunday, police said.

Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told local reporters that gunfire broke out about 12:15 a.m. on Ocean Drive. A video posted on social media shows a police motorcade driving slowly down the crowded street with sirens sounding and lights flashing when four shots rang out.

That sent dozens of young people in shorts and swimwear scrambling for cover. Officers found two people wounded and they were taken to the hospital. Doctors at another hospital reported that a third person arrived at their emergency room with a gunshot wound. All are expected to survive, Rodriguez said.

Officers surrounded one car with their guns drawn, detaining one person. It is not known if charges have been filed.

Thousands of college students and other young people gather annually in Miami Beach for Spring Break.

Tags

Local News newsLocal NewsMiami BeachSpring Breakshootinggang violence
Associated Press
Related Content
Students in masks Emily Michot.jpeg
  1. Two years after Florida schools closed due to COVID, one counselor says students are still feeling the impact
  2. Fentanyl-laced cocaine sickens 6 on spring break in Broward County
  3. High rip current warning issued in South Florida during spring break
  4. Miami Beach releases traffic plan, other measures for spring break in March