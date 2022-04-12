Jupiter aerospace plant to build 116 rocket engines

A Jupiter aerospace company announced Monday that it has been contracted to build more than 100 rocket engines to launch satellites into orbit.

Aerojet Rocketdyne said the deal with the United Launch Alliance, or ULA, calls for the delivery of 116 RL10C-X rocket engines that will be used in the Vulcan Centaur rocket. Aerojet Rocketdyne said the need for the engines stems from a deal between ULA and Amazon "as part of the largest commercial launch contract in history to support the launch" of the Kuiper satellite constellation.

The RL10s will also be used in the Artemis rocket that will resurrect a moon exploration program this year.

