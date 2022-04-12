© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Jupiter aerospace plant to build 116 rocket engines

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Antonio Fins
Published April 12, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT
A rocket engine being test-fired.
Aerojet Rocketdyne
/
A screenshot from a video provided by Aerojet Rocketdyne of a RL10C-X rocket engine test fire.

A burst of space activity means rocket providers will need to build more and more engines.

A Jupiter aerospace company announced Monday that it has been contracted to build more than 100 rocket engines to launch satellites into orbit.

Aerojet Rocketdyne said the deal with the United Launch Alliance, or ULA, calls for the delivery of 116 RL10C-X rocket engines that will be used in the Vulcan Centaur rocket. Aerojet Rocketdyne said the need for the engines stems from a deal between ULA and Amazon "as part of the largest commercial launch contract in history to support the launch" of the Kuiper satellite constellation.

The RL10s will also be used in the Artemis rocket that will resurrect a moon exploration program this year.

Read more from our news partners at The Palm Beach Post.

Tags

Local News newsJupiterbusinessspaceAmazon
Antonio Fins
See stories by Antonio Fins
Related Content
Expedition 66 crew members (left to right) Mark Vande Hei of NASA and cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos are seen inside their Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft after it landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan on Wednesday in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.
  1. A U.S. and 2 Russian astronauts return to Earth together following a trip to space