A new report questions if the demolition of the Deauville in Miami Beach was necessary

An engineer hired by the Miami Beach preservation group fighting the demolition of the Deauville Beach Resort has authored a new report questioning whether the owner of the building has proven that it’s necessary to tear down the historic hotel.

The engineer’s report — commissioned as a last-ditch effort to stop the Deauville’s demolition — does not include any on-site observations or testing. But it aims to peer review a prior engineering assessment paid for by the owners of the Deauville that led Miami Beach Building Official Ana Salgueiro to issue a demolition order for the building at 6701 Collins Ave.

The city issued a permit for the total demolition of the Deauville in March after a Miami-Dade judge ordered that the city process the hotel’s application for demolition. Work crews last month began tearing down part of the facade of the hotel, including its bright red sign. The Deauville famously hosted the Beatles in 1964.

