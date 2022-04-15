© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

A new report questions if the demolition of the Deauville in Miami Beach was necessary

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Martin Vassolo
Published April 15, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT
DeauvilleHotel-MiamiBeach.jpeg
Pedro Portal / pportal@miamiherald.com
/
The Miami Herald
Pedestrians walk by the historic Deauville Beach Resort in Miami Beach on Sunday, March 13, 2022, a day after workers began tearing down the hotel’s porte-cochere and metallic red sign.

An engineer hired by the Miami Beach preservation group fighting the demolition of the Deauville Beach Resort has authored a new report questioning whether the owner of the building has proven that it’s necessary to tear down the historic hotel.

The engineer’s report — commissioned as a last-ditch effort to stop the Deauville’s demolition — does not include any on-site observations or testing. But it aims to peer review a prior engineering assessment paid for by the owners of the Deauville that led Miami Beach Building Official Ana Salgueiro to issue a demolition order for the building at 6701 Collins Ave.

The city issued a permit for the total demolition of the Deauville in March after a Miami-Dade judge ordered that the city process the hotel’s application for demolition. Work crews last month began tearing down part of the facade of the hotel, including its bright red sign. The Deauville famously hosted the Beatles in 1964.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Tags

Local News newsengineerThe Deauville Beach ResortMiami Beach
Martin Vassolo
See stories by Martin Vassolo
Related Content
Beatles Deauville.jpg
  1. Miami Beach may soon lose the beloved, historic Deauville resort
  2. For 45 Years Deauville Festival Has Brought American Movies To France
  3. How The Beatles Stole Miami's Heart (And Vice Versa)
  4. Investigating President Moise’s assassination, ‘Stiltsville: A Novel’, Sunset Four’s Beatles tribute