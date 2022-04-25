© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

Dismissed Parkland jurors are expected back at court — but no one has told them

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Rafael Olmeda
Published April 25, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT
Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer originally dismissed the jurors on April 4 after they told her they “could not follow the law” when deciding the case against confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Nearly a dozen prematurely dismissed jurors are supposed to return to court Monday to be screened for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting trial. There’s just one problem — it appears no one has officially told them to show up.

According to an email exchange between the Broward Sheriff’s Office, prosecutors at the Broward State Attorney’s Office, and the assistant to the judge on the case, no one has given the 11 dismissed jurors an official notice to appear in court. Defense lawyers at the Broward Public Defender’s Office also received the emails.

The Broward Sheriff’s captain responsible for making sure the appearance notices were delivered had “not received the packet of jurors/addresses and the letter from the court,” wrote Christian Troubanos, assistant general counsel for the sheriff’s office.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Local News Parkland school shootingnikolas cruztrialMarjory Stoneman Douglas High School Shootingjury selectionBrowardnews
Rafael Olmeda
See stories by Rafael Olmeda
