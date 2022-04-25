Dismissed Parkland jurors are expected back at court — but no one has told them

Nearly a dozen prematurely dismissed jurors are supposed to return to court Monday to be screened for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting trial. There’s just one problem — it appears no one has officially told them to show up.

According to an email exchange between the Broward Sheriff’s Office, prosecutors at the Broward State Attorney’s Office, and the assistant to the judge on the case, no one has given the 11 dismissed jurors an official notice to appear in court. Defense lawyers at the Broward Public Defender’s Office also received the emails.

The Broward Sheriff’s captain responsible for making sure the appearance notices were delivered had “not received the packet of jurors/addresses and the letter from the court,” wrote Christian Troubanos, assistant general counsel for the sheriff’s office.

