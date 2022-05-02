Two Miami-Dade Democrats run for District 27 against Republican Maria Elvira Salazar

A Miami-Dade County commissioner is ready to give up her seat early to run in the Democratic primary to challenge first-term Republican Maria Elvira Salazar in District 27, and a Miami city commissioner is dropping his U.S. Senate bid to join the primary fight, too.

Eileen Higgins, in the second year of her first full four-year term on the county commission, plans to announce her Congressional campaign soon, said Christian Ulvert, her longtime campaign manager. Florida’s resign-to-run law requires her to sign resignation papers by early June that would be effective at the start of 2023, when members of Congress get sworn into office.

Miami Commissioner Ken Russell also announced his own run in the Democratic primary for the District 27, saying he’s ending his uphill campaign to challenge against fellow Democrat Val Demings to challenge Marco Rubio for a Florida Senate seat. He was already planning to resign his city seat, where term limit rules bar him from running again in 2023.

