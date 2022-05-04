© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Palm Beach County school district gets fourth police chief in a year

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Wilkine Brutus
Published May 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 3.13.40 PM.png
Screenshot from Swearing-In of Chief Sarah Mooney
/
New Palm Beach County school district police Chief Sarah Mooney speaks at her swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Sarah Mooney on Wednesday was sworn-in as Palm Beach County school district's police chief.

Mooney has worked in various capacities for the West Palm Beach Police Department for more than two decades, working her way up from patrol officer to police chief.

She was the city's police chief from February 2017 to June 2019, before the mayor announced her reassignment as chief of police for emergency management.

Speaking at a ceremony, Mooney says her working relationship with other police agencies will help her lead the district.

"The school district is a very unique community. And it requires a multifaceted approach in order to get the job done," Mooney said. "In this job there will always be challenges but with the community support, these challenges can be turned into opportunities." 

Mooney said traditional police work is different than policing in the school system but "it's still all about the community."

School board members unanimously approved Mooney last month. It's the department’s fourth police chief in about a year.

One of the school district's main priorities is to increase manpower and fill police vacancies.

School Board chairman Frank Barbieri, a former police officer, says Mooney is fully qualified and will be responsible for all of the active shooter response training of officers and other agencies.

"A school officer is unique," said Barbieri, "serving on the most important beat there is, protecting our children and our staff."

Tags

Local News Palm Beach CountyWest Palm BeachPalm Beach County School BoardPalm Beach County Public SchoolsLocal News
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a reporter and producer for WLRN and a guest faculty member at the Poynter Institute. The South Florida native produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs.
See stories by Wilkine Brutus