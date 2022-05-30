Little more than half of Miami-Dade, Broward third-graders earn a passing score, tests show

Scores on the state’s annual third-grade reading exams increased slightly in Broward public schools this school year, while scores in Miami-Dade decreased slightly, according to 2022 Florida Assessment results quietly released this week by the Department of Education.

In Broward County, the state’s second-largest district and the country’s sixth largest, just 54% of third-graders earned a passing score — a Level 3 “satisfactory,” up from 53% in the 2020-2021 school year. In Miami-Dade, 56% of students did so, down slightly from 57%, records show. Miami-Dade is the largest district in Florida and the country’s fourth largest.

Both districts scored above the state’s average of 53%.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.