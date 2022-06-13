Taddeo endorses Crist's gubernatorial run

A week after dropping her bid to become governor, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, announced support for Congressman Charlie Crist’s campaign to try to unseat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Taddeo, who is now running for a South Florida congressional seat held by Republican Maria Elvira Salazar, was Crist’s running mate when he unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2014.

“Charlie is the same person today as I have always known him to be — a true public servant with a servant's heart, someone willing to do whatever it takes to help Floridians and deliver justice, someone who our state can trust to lead us with compassion and unity, not division and hate,” Taddeo said in a statement released by Crist’s campaign.

Crist, who is leading in Democratic primary polls over Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, endorsed Taddeo’s congressional run last week.