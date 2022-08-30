© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

Miami-Dade County mayor announces $85 million plan for housing affordability

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Rebecca San Juan | The Miami Herald,
Michael Butler | The Miami Herald
Published August 30, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
MIA_LEVINECAVA_HOUSINGPRESSER-Local0350JAI.jpeg
Jose A. Iglesias / jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com
/
The Miami Herald
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Monday her administration would aid struggling homeowners. The mayor and other elected officials and guests attended a press conference on her plans at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in downtown Miami.

After declaring a housing-affordability crisis in April, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Monday proposed that the county spend $85 million to help struggling homeowners pay their mortgages and related expenses, as well as give incentives to developers to build homes for local workers and lower income families.

The latest effort represents an expansion of the county’s Building Blocks Program, which is using $13.4 million in federal funding for emergency rental assistance to help people behind on their rent.

Homeowners having difficulty paying mortgages, property insurance, property taxes or utility bills can apply to receive up to $1,500 from the county, Levine Cava said, during a press conference at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

Read more from our news partner at the Miami Herald.

Tags

Local News newsMiami-Dade CountyDaniella Levine Cavahousing
Rebecca San Juan | The Miami Herald
Michael Butler | The Miami Herald
