Miami-Dade County mayor announces $85 million plan for housing affordability

After declaring a housing-affordability crisis in April, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Monday proposed that the county spend $85 million to help struggling homeowners pay their mortgages and related expenses, as well as give incentives to developers to build homes for local workers and lower income families.

The latest effort represents an expansion of the county’s Building Blocks Program, which is using $13.4 million in federal funding for emergency rental assistance to help people behind on their rent.

Homeowners having difficulty paying mortgages, property insurance, property taxes or utility bills can apply to receive up to $1,500 from the county, Levine Cava said, during a press conference at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center.

Read more from our news partner at the Miami Herald.

