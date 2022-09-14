City of Miami fires notorious police captain after years of controversy

Javier Ortiz — a controversial Miami cop who has wielded social media as a hammer against perceived enemies, skated past accusations of excessive force for over a decade and has been suspended for more than a year — was fired Tuesday.

Reached at City Hall Tuesday, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said the 18-year veteran, and former three-term president of the city’s police union, was terminated “based on his pattern of behavior and his failure to maintain a good moral character.”

Ortiz attorney Griska Mena said her client received a reprimand signed by Morales earlier Tuesday that said the officer had been terminated over what sounds like paperwork technicality. It accused the police captain of incorrectly submitting off-duty time-sheets to the wrong supervisor, she said.

