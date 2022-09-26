© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Fort Lauderdale approves deal turning former incinerator site into movie studio

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Susannah Bryan
Published September 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Amy Beth Bennett, Sun Sentinel
The South Florida Sun Sentinel
Fences and signs ward off trespassers at the former Wingate incinerator site in Fort Lauderdale.

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio.

Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build.

The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue, was once home to an incinerator that left the ground contaminated. The site was cleaned up two decades ago, but failed to draw any investors until now.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Susannah Bryan
