Local News

Virginia men accused of exploiting Parkland shooter's brother

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Brittany Wallman,
Rafael Olmeda
Published October 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
Authorities accuse Virginia men of exploiting Parkland gunman’s brother
The South Florida Sun Sentinel
/

The two men who offered a home, a job and a life far from South Florida to the brother of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday, charged with exploiting the young man while pretending to help him.

Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both 45, were released on $50,000 bond each.

In a telephone interview after their release, Donovan said he knows sparse details, but he believes he and Moore, his spouse, are accused of taking advantage of Zachary Cruz, 22, whose brother, Nikolas, shot and killed 17 people at Stoneman Douglas on Feb. 14, 2018.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

