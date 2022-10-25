Social media, influencers becoming chief source of Cuba news for Miami's Cubans

Spanish-language social media and so-called influencers on YouTube and other platforms are rapidly becoming the chief source of news and information about Cuba among Cubans and Cuban Americans in Miami-Dade County, displacing the old standbys of radio and television, Florida International University’s new Cuba poll has found.

The poll, conducted regularly since 1991, focuses principally on parsing Cuban-American views on U.S. policy toward Cuba and its Communist government, including subjects such as the long-running trade embargo.

For the 2022 edition, poll director Guillermo Grenier, an FIU sociology professor, decided to also take a look at a relatively new and often controversial phenomenon — social media — and how influential it may be when it comes to views on Cuba among local Cuban Americans, including those recently arrived from the island. The short answer: very.

