MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

Polls are closed in South Florida, now it's time to wait for the election results

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published November 8, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST
Rachel Costa
WLRN
The Northeast Aventura Branch Library, a polling precinct for Election Day 2022.

Polls have officially closed in South Florida. Now it’s time to wait.

The first races are expected to be called soon after 7 p.m., although no statewide races will be closed before the closing of the polls in the Panhandle at 8 p.m. EST.

In the most high-profile race in the state, polls show Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis beating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Democrat Val Demings faces an uphill battle against Republican incumbent Marco Rubio for the U.S. Senate.

Follow election results for the governor's race, Congress and three constitutional amendments in real time here.

Along with various countywide and local questions, Florida voters will decide the fate of three proposed state amendments. The statewide amendments require at least 60% of the vote to pass. Find all of our coverage from our Election Day live blog here.

Local News General Elections 2022votingElection Day
WLRN News
See stories by WLRN News