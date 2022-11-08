Polls are closed in South Florida, now it's time to wait for the election results

Polls have officially closed in South Florida. Now it’s time to wait.

The first races are expected to be called soon after 7 p.m., although no statewide races will be closed before the closing of the polls in the Panhandle at 8 p.m. EST.

In the most high-profile race in the state, polls show Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis beating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Democrat Val Demings faces an uphill battle against Republican incumbent Marco Rubio for the U.S. Senate.

Follow election results for the governor's race, Congress and three constitutional amendments in real time here.