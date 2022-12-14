Coach Mike Leach remembered for revolutionizing football - and his love of Key West

Mike Leach, the eccentric Mississippi State University head coach, was known for a lot of things other than his highly effective “air raid” passing offense.

His unfiltered, stream-of-consciousness conversations with sideline reporters on topics ranging from candy corn to Big Foot. His intellect. Not only was he a best-selling author of two books, but he also earned both a master’s degree and law degree.

Leach, who died Monday night from complications of a heart-related illness, was also known for his love of Key West. Leach had such an association with Key West that messages of praise for him and his affection for the Southernmost City trended on Twitter. Many of the tweets came from national sports writers who covered his career.

“Mike Leach loved Key West. He once applied to be the head coach at Key West High School in the late ‘90s before going on to change college football. He owned a home down there and was often spotted by friends on the island,” Orlando Sentinel sports reporter Jason Beede wrote on Twitter Tuesday. According to Monroe County Property Appraiser’s records, Leach and his wife Sharon own a house on Eaton Street.

