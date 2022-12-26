© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Palm Beach County man, last living Nuremberg prosecutor, to get Congress' highest honor

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published December 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
ULZPPQWCDBHTHA3YJATMNBCFHQ.jpeg
Sun Sentinel
Nuremberg prosecutor Benjamin Ferencz has provided firsthand accounts over the years, including at Chabad of Central Boca Raton in this 2019 photo.

Congress has signed off on the Congressional Gold Medal for the chief prosecutor in what was regarded as “the biggest murder trial in history.”

South Floridian Benjamin Ferencz was 27 years old in 1948 when he had secured enough evidence to prosecute 22 members of Nazi killing squads responsible for the deaths of more than one million Jewish, Roma, Soviet, and others in shooting massacres in occupied Soviet territory.

“Mr. Ferencz is a hero of the Jewish community who has dedicated decades of his life to combatting antisemitism, prosecuting those who act on their hatred, and keeping the lessons of the Holocaust alive,” said U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a Democrat who represents most of Palm Beach County and co-led the bipartisan effort. “It is a privilege to recognize his remarkable, lifelong commitment to justice, peace, and human dignity with the Congressional Gold Medal — Congress’s highest expression of honor.”

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags
Local News HolocaustHolocaust educationNewsLocal NewsPalm Beach County
Related Content
  1. Fallout continues after Ye's recent anti-semitic comments
  2. Ken Burns connects the past and the present in 'The U.S. and the Holocaust'
  3. Last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, a Boca Raton resident, receives Florida medal of freedom