© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Palmetto Expressway is down to one lane due to multi-car crash

WLRN 91.3 FM
Published February 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST
dolphin_expressway_0.jpeg
MIAMI HERALD
/
The southbound Palmetto Expressway traffic at Southwest Second Street from a major crash near the Coral Way (Southwest 24th Street) exit.

A Thursday morning crash involving at least three cars spread debris all over the Palmetto Expressway’s southbound lanes near the Southwest 24th Street (Coral Way) exit, closing multiple lanes.

The State Road 826 crash occurred around 5 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol closed three lanes until about 7:15 a.m., when a fourth lane was closed.

Drivers heading south should consider Florida’s Turnpike or one of the main avenues west of the Palmetto.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Tags
Local News Newspalmetto expresswaydolphin expresswayCar crash
Related Content
Palmetto cop blockage at 836 July 13.jpeg
  1. Protests Against The Cuban Regime Shut Down Part Of The Palmetto Expressway
  2. Man stole more than 100 rental car key fobs at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
  3. New cars in California must be zero-emissions by 2035. Can the power grid handle it?