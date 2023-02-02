Palmetto Expressway is down to one lane due to multi-car crash

A Thursday morning crash involving at least three cars spread debris all over the Palmetto Expressway’s southbound lanes near the Southwest 24th Street (Coral Way) exit, closing multiple lanes.

The State Road 826 crash occurred around 5 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol closed three lanes until about 7:15 a.m., when a fourth lane was closed.

Drivers heading south should consider Florida’s Turnpike or one of the main avenues west of the Palmetto.

7:16am Palmetto Expy South @ Coral Way SW 24th St. Now FOUR lanes are blocked, huge delays before the Dolphin Expy. This is also causing heavy delays on the EB/WB Dolphin to the SB Palmetto. Please #MOVEOVER for @FHPMiami #MiamiTraffic https://t.co/ywDeAKxX7U — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) February 2, 2023

