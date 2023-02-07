Miami International Airport marked the busiest airport in Florida in 2022

Miami International Airport marked a record-breaking 50.6 million passengers in 2022, the busiest year on record, according to county officials.

MIA barely squeaked by Orlando International Airport’s 50.1 million passengers in 2022, making it the busiest airport in Florida for the first time in six years.

The airport’s performance in 2022 surpassed its previous record of 45.9 million passengers in 2019, before the COVID pandemic brought air travel to a near standstill in 2020.

“Those 50.6 million passengers represent more than just a big number,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a news conference announcing the record-breaking year. “These are millions of guests in our community who are supporting our hotels, our restaurants and other businesses, and most importantly, creating jobs right here in Miami-Dade County.”

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

