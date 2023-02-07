© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
Local News

Miami International Airport marked the busiest airport in Florida in 2022

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Anna Jean Kaiser
Published February 7, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST
It’s been a blockbuster year for Miami-Dade’s tourism industry, with record-breaking numbers of visitors and sky-high revenue from tourism dollars.

Miami International Airport marked a record-breaking 50.6 million passengers in 2022, the busiest year on record, according to county officials.

MIA barely squeaked by Orlando International Airport’s 50.1 million passengers in 2022, making it the busiest airport in Florida for the first time in six years.

The airport’s performance in 2022 surpassed its previous record of 45.9 million passengers in 2019, before the COVID pandemic brought air travel to a near standstill in 2020.

“Those 50.6 million passengers represent more than just a big number,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a news conference announcing the record-breaking year. “These are millions of guests in our community who are supporting our hotels, our restaurants and other businesses, and most importantly, creating jobs right here in Miami-Dade County.”

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Local News NewsMiami International Airporttravelairports
Anna Jean Kaiser
