Nandhini Srinivasan, The Tributary

Nandhini Srinivasan is The Tributary's 2024 investigative reporting intern and a 2024 graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, with a specialization in investigative reporting. She was previously a breaking news business and healthcare reporter for Reuters where she worked with the team to cover major deal stories including the Musk-Twitter deal, and UBS-Credit Suisse deal. While at the Columbia Journalism School, she reported on housing courts, public housing, and labor issues, and was instrumental to the student-led coverage of protests at the university. You can reach Nandhini at Nandhini.Srinivasan@jaxtrib.org or at +1 603-422-4028.