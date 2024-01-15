© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading

DeSantis places 2nd behind Trump in Iowa Republican caucuses

authorBy Clay Masters
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 11:19 PM EST
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign stop at Pub 52 on January 15, 2024 in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign stop at Pub 52 on January 15, 2024 in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Follow NPR's liveblog for Iowa caucus updates, analysis and results.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has placed second in the Iowa Republican caucuses, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Trump, who took an early win Monday night, solidified the commanding lead he's had in Iowa for the last year.

DeSantis went all in on Iowa and leaned heavily on a traditional ground game — campaigning in all of the state's 99 counties. He also picked up the endorsement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and evangelical Christian leader Bob Vander Plaats, who endorsed the last three Republican Iowa caucus winners.

/ NPR
/
NPR

Loading...

But it wasn't enough to overtake Trump's support in the state.

The DeSantis campaign faces an even tougher contest in New Hampshire, where he's been trailing both Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for the last month.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

National Politics
Clay Masters
Clay Masters is Iowa Public Radio’s Morning Edition host and lead political reporter. He was part of a team of member station political reporters who covered the 2016 presidential race for NPR. He also covers environmental issues.
seeStoriesBy
More On This Topic