© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hours are extended for certain Georgia polling places after threats

By Benjamin Swasey
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:37 PM EST

Voting hours have been extended by up to 45 minutes at five locations in Georgia's Fulton County, after hoax bomb threats that officials tied to Russian sources.

While threats are out of the ordinary, these sorts of court-ordered poll extensions happen in certain places every election.

In Pennsylvania's Cambria County, for instance, polls are extended to 10 p.m. ET after issues cropped up scanning ballots:

Copyright 2024 NPR

National Politics
Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is an editor on the Washington Desk who mostly covers politics and voting.
See stories by Benjamin Swasey
More On This Topic