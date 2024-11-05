Hours are extended for certain Georgia polling places after threats
Voting hours have been extended by up to 45 minutes at five locations in Georgia's Fulton County, after hoax bomb threats that officials tied to Russian sources.
While threats are out of the ordinary, these sorts of court-ordered poll extensions happen in certain places every election.
In Pennsylvania's Cambria County, for instance, polls are extended to 10 p.m. ET after issues cropped up scanning ballots:
