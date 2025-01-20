All of the Day 1 executive actions Trump has announced so far

Updated January 20, 2025 at 13:50 PM ET

President Trump is expected to sign a flurry of executive orders, memorandums and proclamations after his inauguration on Monday, reversing many of his predecessors' policies and reinstating actions from his first term in office.

The actions are expected to address a range of issues, including campaign priorities like border security and culture war issues like DEI policies.

Here's what we know so far:

Immigration

Trump is expected to declare a national emergency at the U.S. southern border, designate criminal cartels as terror groups and end birthright citizenship for children born to immigrant parents without legal status, according to incoming White House officials who spoke to reporters on a call on condition of background.

Trump will also reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which would require some asylum seekers at the southern border to wait in Mexico for their hearings in U.S. immigration court, the officials said.

The moves are some of 10 sweeping executive actions on border security that incoming officials say Trump plans to sign on Monday:

Declare a national emergency at the border: The officials on the call said this action will allow U.S. armed forces to finish the border wall and allow the secretary of defense to deploy members of the armed forces and National Guard to the border.

"Clarify" the military's role in border security: This action "directs the military to prioritize our borders" and protect territorial integrity "by repelling forms of invasion, including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking and other criminal activities," the officials said.

End "catch and release," continue building the wall, and end "Remain in Mexico"

Designate criminal cartels as terrorists: This will allow the U.S. to more easily remove members of groups like Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal organization from Venezuela, and MS-13.

Suspend refugee resettlement: The official said the U.S. would suspend refugee resettlement for at least four months.

End asylum and close the border to those without legal status via proclamation: Officials said they are planning to end asylum entirely and close the border to those without legal status via proclamation, "which creates an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum."

End birthright citizenship: The officials said the White House plans to end birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the 14th Amendment. They argued the amendment does not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to parents without legal status. This action is likely to see immediate legal challenges.

Enhance vetting and screening: The officials said they are going to "enhance vetting and screening of illegal aliens."

"Protect American citizens against invasion": Officials said this "equips agents and officers of ICE and CBP with the authorities" they need to deport people from the U.S.

Restore the death penalty: "This action in particular, directs the Attorney General to seek capital punishment for the murder of law enforcement officers and capital crimes committed by illegal aliens. It encourages state agencies and district attorneys to bring capital state charges for these crimes," the officials said.

Defining 'sex' and ending DEI programs

Trump will sign an executive action on Monday that says it's the policy of the United States to recognize two biologically distinct sexes — male and female — an incoming White House official speaking on background told reporters Monday.

"These are sexes that are not changeable, and they are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality," the official said.

The change will require government agencies to use the definitions on documents like passports, visas and employee records the official said. Taxpayer funds will not be allowed to be used for "transition services," the official said.

A second action will end diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government, the official said, giving as examples environmental justice programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as diversity training.

National energy emergency and "electric vehicle mandate"

Trump intends to declare a national energy emergency on Monday, aiming to cut red tape and regulations for the energy industry, and a second one specific to Alaskan resources, an incoming White House official told reporters on a background conference call.

"That national energy emergency will unlock a variety of different authorities that will enable our nation to quickly build again, to produce coal and natural resources, to create jobs, to create prosperity and to strengthen our nation's national security," the official said. The official said energy prices are too high, but declined on the call to name a lower target price.

The action will end what incoming Trump officials call the "electric vehicle mandate" and will end "efforts to curtail consumer choice on the things that consumers use every single day, whether it be showerheads, whether it be gas stoves, whether it be dishwashers and the like," the official said.

Trump has long railed against energy efficiency standards on the campaign trail, and specifically taken aim at "electric vehicle mandates," a term he uses to encompass all policies designed to encourage a transition to battery-powered cars. Rules actually requiring 100% of vehicles to be electric do not exist on the federal level.

Inflation

Trump will sign a presidential memorandum on inflation Monday, an official from the incoming administration said. The official did not provide additional details.

