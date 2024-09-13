© 2024 WLRN
9 students arrested since August over threats against Broward schools

WLRN Public Media | By Ammy Sanchez
Published September 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT
“Frustrating. Disheartening. Disgusting." Those are the words that one Broward County school board member is using to describe online threats to South Florida schools made by students in recent weeks.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that nine local students have been arrested since August for allegedly posting threats against Broward County schools online.

According to investigators, the students are between the ages of 11 and 15 and the threats were often posted on social media platforms including Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok.

Several students said they intended the threats as a joke.

But whether it's a prank or not, making a written threat to kill, inflict bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting, is a felony in Florida.

