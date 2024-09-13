Broward leads the region in most high school grads in the NFL

During the National Football League’s opening weekend, Broward County again led with the most South Florida high school graduates participating in the league.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Broward had 50 players lined up during the NFL’s first week of games.

READ MORE: Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he could have handled some elements of traffic stop better

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties had about 40 players combined.

Two private schools in Broward produced the most players this year: American Heritage Schools in Plantation and St.Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.