Federal investigators give update on Surfside collapse

Federal investigators say they continue working to determine what caused the catastrophic partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside that killed 98 people in June 2021.

In an update today they said some of the work that remains includes simulations of computer collapse models and interviews with eyewitnesses.

Judith Mitrani-Reiser with the National Institute of Standards and Technology is the lead investigator.

"If you have been hesitant to share with our investigation in the past and you are listening now, I urge you to please reconsider and send any of your photos, videos, records – anything that you may have related to Champlain Towers South," said Mitrani-Reiser.

A draft report for public comment is now slated for a spring 2026 release, about a year behind schedule

People can reach investigators at disaster@nist.gov

