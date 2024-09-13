Heat advisory issued in South Florida amid three-digit temperatures

Today, it's important to spend as little time outdoors as possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory with some of the highest heat indexes we've seen so far this summer.

The so-called feels-like temperatures will be between 107 and 112 degrees throughout all of South Florida.

And that raises the risk for heat stroke which can be deadly.

