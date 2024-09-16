Miami-Dade Mayor to discuss plans for county’s new incinerator in town hall

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be discussing plans for the county’s new incinerator at a town hall tonight.

In a memo released last week, the mayor said the former Opa-Locka West Airport was the best option to meet the county’s current and future disposal needs.

The move has environmentalists and Miramar officials pushing back. They argue that the site is too close to residential areas and the Everglades. The city of Miramar has even threatened to sue the county if the Opa-Locka site is selected.

The town hall will take place at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Fire Tower Miami. The Miami-Dade County Commission is scheduled to vote on the proposal tomorrow.

