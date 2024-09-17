King tides expected this week, NOAA predicts

With the start of fall right around the corner, forecasters are also reminding South-Floridians it’s the time of year for the largest- predicted high tides or “king tides.”



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s predictions show King Tides happening this week, through Sunday, Sept. 22.



Those living in coastal, low-lying areas may experience even more severe flooding due to heavy rain, strong winds or big waves.



To stay safe during king tides, officials say to avoid walking and driving through flood water–as it can pose health and safety risks.

