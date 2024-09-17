Palm Beach County schools consider new start times for students

The School District of Palm Beach County is seeking public opinion on changes to school start times.



This comes after the passing of House Bill 7-33, which requires middle schools begin no earlier than 8 a.m., and high schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The changes would take effect in the 2026-2027 school year.



The school district has mapped out three possible options for school start times. The public can also give their input by completing a survey on the district website.



The next community meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday [09/19] at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School.

