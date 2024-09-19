FWC officials add white tip sharks to prohibited species list

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has added one shark breed to its prohibited species list.



On Tuesday, the FWC added whitetip sharks to the list, which protects them from being harvested or harmed in state waters.



According to the FWC, this move brings the agency up to speed with federal regulations to promote conservation and efforts to rebuild the shark species’ threatened population.

