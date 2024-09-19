Monroe County to unveil new Emergency Operations Center

Monroe County will soon unveil a new Emergency Operations Center in the middle Keys.

Located in Marathon, the 28,321 square foot facility was built to withstand 220 mile-per-hour winds.

It will also be capable of accommodating up to 150 people for up to 96 hours with food, drinking water, electric power generators and wastewater storage.

Emergency Management, Fire Rescue Administration, and Sheriff’s Office 911 communications staff have all begun working from the new Center. The official opening on Monday comes with two full months left in this year’s hurricane season.

