Florida officials lead effort to raise bounty on Maduro

A bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives has introduced a bill to raise the U.S. Justice Department’s bounty, on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from the current $15 million to $100 million.



It’s led by Democratic South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Republican Miami Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart.



They are co-chairs of the Congressional Venezuela Democracy Caucus. Florida’s Republican U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have presented a similar bill.



They say the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest and conviction would be funded by assets already seized from his dictatorial and allegedly criminal regime.



Maduro is accused of stealing Venezuela’s recent presidential election through massive vote fraud.

