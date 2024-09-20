© 2024 WLRN
Florida officials lead effort to raise bounty on Maduro

WLRN Public Media | By Tim Padgett
Published September 20, 2024 at 11:05 AM EDT
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a rally marking the 22nd anniversary of the late President Hugo Chavez's return to power after a failed coup attempt, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 13, 2024.
Pedro Rances Mattey
/
AP
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a rally marking the 22nd anniversary of the late President Hugo Chavez's return to power after a failed coup attempt, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 13, 2024.

A bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives has introduced a bill to raise the U.S. Justice Department’s bounty, on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from the current $15 million to $100 million.
 
It’s led by Democratic South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Republican Miami Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart.
 
They are co-chairs of the Congressional Venezuela Democracy Caucus. Florida’s Republican U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have presented a similar bill.
 
They say the reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest and conviction would be funded by assets already seized from his dictatorial and allegedly criminal regime.
 
Maduro is accused of stealing Venezuela’s recent presidential election through massive vote fraud.

Tim Padgett
Tim Padgett is the Americas Editor for WLRN, covering Latin America, the Caribbean and their key relationship with South Florida. Contact Tim at tpadgett@wlrnnews.org
