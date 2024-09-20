© 2024 WLRN
Homestead nuclear reactors to continue operating into the 2050s

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT
Turkey Point nuclear plant overlooks Biscayne National Park in southern Miami-Dade County.
Sun Sentinel
If granted, new license extensions to nuclear reactors at Turkey Point would allow them to operate for 80 years into the 2050s, making them among the oldest in the U.S.

Federal regulators have cleared the way for Turkey Point’s two aging nuclear reactors to continue operating into the 2050s.

Two years ago, the Nuclear Regulatory Agency reversed the extensions. This came after conservationists raised concerns over outdated sea rise projections used by Florida Power & Light in its application. Regulators agreed and ordered FPL to redo a study.

Turkey Point’s reactors were first commissioned in the early 1970s to operate for 40 years.

FPL planned to build two new reactors. But when cost overruns at other plants caused the company that designs and builds them to file for bankruptcy, FPL shelved the plans.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
