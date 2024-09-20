Homestead nuclear reactors to continue operating into the 2050s

Federal regulators have cleared the way for Turkey Point’s two aging nuclear reactors to continue operating into the 2050s.

Two years ago, the Nuclear Regulatory Agency reversed the extensions. This came after conservationists raised concerns over outdated sea rise projections used by Florida Power & Light in its application. Regulators agreed and ordered FPL to redo a study.

Turkey Point’s reactors were first commissioned in the early 1970s to operate for 40 years.

FPL planned to build two new reactors. But when cost overruns at other plants caused the company that designs and builds them to file for bankruptcy, FPL shelved the plans.

