Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale being recognized as 'cherished Florida Heritage Site'

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published September 25, 2024 at 7:30 AM EDT
The Parker curtain rose for the first time on February 6, 1967. The neo-classical Playhouse was built by Dr. Louis Parker and is managed now by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, a ceremony will be held to celebrate its historial significance.
The City of Fort Lauderdale and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts will hold a ceremony on Wednesday to unveil a Florida State Historical Marker recognizing The Parker Playhouse as "a cherished Florida Heritage Site."

The Parker Playhouse first opened its doors on Feb. 6, 1967, and has been "a cultural cornerstone of our community," say city officials.

The neo-classical Playhouse was built by Dr. Louis Parker and is currently managed by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. It seats 1,147.

The unveiling ceremony begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Parker address is 707 NE 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33304.

