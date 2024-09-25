Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale being recognized as 'cherished Florida Heritage Site'

The City of Fort Lauderdale and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts will hold a ceremony on Wednesday to unveil a Florida State Historical Marker recognizing The Parker Playhouse as "a cherished Florida Heritage Site."

The Parker Playhouse first opened its doors on Feb. 6, 1967, and has been "a cultural cornerstone of our community," say city officials.

The neo-classical Playhouse was built by Dr. Louis Parker and is currently managed by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. It seats 1,147.

The unveiling ceremony begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Parker address is 707 NE 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33304.

