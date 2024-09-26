© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Miami Beach parking rates will stay the same after backlash

WLRN Public Media | By Veronica Zaragovia
Published September 26, 2024 at 2:10 PM EDT
Welcome to Miami Beach sign
Miami Herald Archive
Welcome to Miami Beach sign

Miami Beach commissioners voted to abandon parking rate increases that would have started Oct. 1. That's after widespread criticism from residents.

Mayor Steven Meiner said yesterday the entire commission sponsored a resolution to stop the hourly and flat fee hikes from being implemented for residents and visitors.

"It’s not everyday you see all seven of us sponsor legislation, and very quickly. We got a lot of emails," said Meiner.

He’s referring to a barrage of complaints from the public. Miami Beach commissioners in 2019 had agreed to set the rate hike to reflect increases in the Consumer Price Index. It measures inflation as consumers experience it in their day-to-day living expenses.

READ MORE: Piper and Joseph battle for North Miami Beach's top seat
News In Brief
Veronica Zaragovia
Veronica Zaragovia reports on state government for KUT. She's reported as a legislative relief news person with the Associated Press in South Dakota and has contributed reporting to NPR, PRI's The World, Here & Now and Latino USA, the Agence France Presse, TIME in Hong Kong and PBS NewsHour, among others. She has two degrees from Columbia University, and has dedicated much of her adult life to traveling, learning languages and drinking iced coffee. [Copyright 2024 KUT 90.5]
More On This Topic