Miami Beach parking rates will stay the same after backlash

Miami Beach commissioners voted to abandon parking rate increases that would have started Oct. 1. That's after widespread criticism from residents.

Mayor Steven Meiner said yesterday the entire commission sponsored a resolution to stop the hourly and flat fee hikes from being implemented for residents and visitors.

"It’s not everyday you see all seven of us sponsor legislation, and very quickly. We got a lot of emails," said Meiner.

He’s referring to a barrage of complaints from the public. Miami Beach commissioners in 2019 had agreed to set the rate hike to reflect increases in the Consumer Price Index. It measures inflation as consumers experience it in their day-to-day living expenses.

READ MORE: Piper and Joseph battle for North Miami Beach's top seat