Miami-Dade Fire Rescue deployed to Central Florida to offer Helene relief

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Urban Search and Rescue task force is heading to Central Florida to help assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The 84-person task force will stage up in Ocala.

"We're bringing all of our equipment and all of our Type One personnel. This includes doctors, structural engineers, rescue specialists, hazardous materials specialists, swift water boats for water rescues, dogs for search and rescue. Anything that we would conceivably expect, we're prepared for," said Fire Lieutenant Obed Frometa.

Twelve members of the Southeast Florida Regional All Hazards Incident Management team have also been deployed to Central Florida.

This includes emergency personnel from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the city of Boca Raton and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

