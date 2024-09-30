City of Miami settles with Ball & Chain owners for $12.5 million

City of Miami Commissioners voted this week to settle with the owners of the Ball & Chain bar and other businesses on Calle Ocho to the tune of $12.5 million in taxpayer dollars.



The business owners are known collectively as The Mad Room LLC. They sued the city in 2021 alleging Commissioner Joe Carollo carried out a political vendetta against their businesses. They alleged Carollo used city offices including police and code enforcement to harass their businesses with inspections and fines.



The city does not admit guilt as part of the more than $12 million settlement. In a written statement, city officials say they firmly believe they are not at fault, but settling was a “sound financial decision.”

The settlement is the latest in a saga of legal battles the city has fought on behalf of a single commissioner.

