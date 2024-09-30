Hard Rock Stadium to host Club World Cup tournament games

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will be among the 12 stadiums used for next year’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup tournament, FIFA announced over the weekend.

FIFA announced on June 23, 2023, that the Club World Cup will be played in the U.S. and there will be eight four-team groups. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout rounds.

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will stage the tournament's final on Sunday, July 13, 2025, according to tournament officials.

The same stadium will host the more popular 2026 World Cup final, which is set for Sunday, July 19, 2026

READ MORE: Miami FIFA World Cup Committee CEO's goal: Make city 'the envy' of all other 2026 host cities