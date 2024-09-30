© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heat advisory in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:09 PM EDT

It’s another hot day in South Florida. A heat advisory is in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade Counties until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service said peak heat indexes are expected to hit 105 to 110 degrees in some areas.

Staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during peak heat hours is important. If you need to be outside, take regular breaks in the shade or air-conditioned spaces.

READ MORE: No, these clips don’t show Hurricane Helene in Florida

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Helen Acevedo
More On This Topic