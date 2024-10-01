Broward Health pediatric oncology patient gets surprise Taylor Swift tickets

The daughter of a Broward Health pharmacy technician scored two coveted tickets to see Taylor Swift in October at the Hard Rock Stadium.

But Crystal Daljitsingh recently decided on another option.

"It would be so much better to donate it and give it to somebody who really wouldn’t have an opportunity to go anyway, and really make their entire year," Daljitsingh said.

The young Swift fan, known as a “Swiftie,” who’s going instead is 8-year-old Emoree Smith. She's pediatric oncology patient from Coral Springs.

The girl’s mother, Rashonda Coney, teared up during the surprise at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale recently.

"For my daughter to get it, that’s like a miracle all on its own. I can’t wait to see how she’s gonna react," Coney said. "What song’s gonna make her get out of her seat."

In July, her daughter, who receives regular chemotherapy treatments, was diagnosed with a stage four type of sarcoma made up of cells that normally develop into skeletal muscles.

