Fort Lauderdale diverts water flow into the Intracoastal while city repairs wastewater pipe

The city of Fort Lauderdale is responding to a ruptured 54 inch wastewater pipe at Port Everglades after a contractor accidentally drilled through it.



City officials say the contractor was performing work earlier today to relocate a fiber optic line when the accident occurred.



Now water flow is being diverted into the Intracoastal Waterway while repairs are made. City crews are working to make repairs to the pipe and mitigate environmental impacts.



No effects to water or wastewater services have been reported.

READ MORE: Miramar mayor: New incinerator is 'threat to anyone's community'

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.