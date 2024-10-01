Love the Everglades to celebrate 10 years with arts and science symposium

Arts, science and the Everglades will come together this Friday for a daylong symposium at the Miccosukee Casino and Resort.



Love the Everglades founder Houston Cypress says the group will be celebrating ten years as eco-art provocateurs.

The 24-hour session will include tours of the Everglades, a film festival and a dance party, as well as talks about the latest science coming from the swamp.



For more information visit LoveTheEverglades.org.

READ MORE: Miccosukee Tribe lands $15 million EPA grant to combat climate change

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.