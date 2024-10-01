© 2024 WLRN
Love the Everglades to celebrate 10 years with arts and science symposium

WLRN Public Media | By Jenny Staletovich
Published October 1, 2024 at 10:49 AM EDT

Arts, science and the Everglades will come together this Friday for a daylong symposium at the Miccosukee Casino and Resort.
 
Love the Everglades founder Houston Cypress says the group will be celebrating ten years as eco-art provocateurs.

The 24-hour session will include tours of the Everglades, a film festival and a dance party, as well as talks about the latest science coming from the swamp.
 
For more information visit LoveTheEverglades.org.

Jenny Staletovich
Jenny Staletovich is WLRN's Environment Editor. She has been a journalist working in Florida for nearly 20 years. Contact Jenny at jstaletovich@wlrnnews.org
