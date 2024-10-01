Monroe County fires chief of helicopter program over stolen narcotics investigation

A month after suspending the division chief in charge of Monroe County’s emergency helicopter program, officials have confirmed her firing.



Former Division Chief Andrea Thompson was indicted by a grand jury last month over a 2022 investigation into narcotics being stolen from the Trauma Star program.



Trauma Star provides emergency helicopter transportation for people who are critically injured across the Florida Keys.



Thompson was charged with official misconduct, providing false information and tampering with evidence and witnesses as well as altering patient records.



The county’s administrator upheld a hearing officer’s recommendation to fire Thompson. Her termination was effective immediately.

