Bribery indictment against ex-Broward school administrator dismissed

A judge has dismissed a bribery indictment against a former Broward County school administrator.

That’s after a state grand jury said the administrator, former Chief Information Officer Anthony Hunter, received unlawful compensation during his time with the district between 2015 and 2019.



The indictment had alleged Hunter received favors, including two cars and acquiring real estate, in exchange for granting contracts for smart boards.



The judge dismissed the indictment, saying the grand jury did not have jurisdiction over the case because the alleged crimes occurred only in Broward.



State prosecutors had argued that Hunter’s official communications with people outside the county when purchasing the smart boards justified the indictment. The judge disagreed.



The state appealed the judge’s ruling yesterday.

