Key Colony Beach names day after late, former mayor and city commissioner

The City of Key Colony Beach is memorializing a former mayor and city commissioner with a day dedicated to him.

Ron Sutton died in 2022. He served in local public office for 18 years, holding positions like mayor, vice-mayor and secretary-treasurer.

According to a recently signed proclamation, Sutton is remembered for his leadership through the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, his dedication to community engagement and his kindness toward City Hall staff.

The proclamation recently signed by Mayor Joey Raspe names Oct. 2 as Ron Sutton Day.

