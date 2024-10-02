West Palm Beach Mayor fires police chief over ‘financial improprieties’

A sudden change in West Palm Beach's top law enforcement happened as the city’s mayor dismissed the police chief over multiple issues.

The police chief for West Palm Beach has been fired from his position after five years of service, announced Mayor Keith James during a news conference yesterday.

James said police chief Frank Adderley was allegedly involved in quote “numerous financial improprieties,” and said standards were not being met.

"The community must have confidence that the police department is operating effectively and fairly. Unfortunately, ongoing issues within the department have diminished that trust. Restoring that trust requires decisive action," James said.

James did not go into detail about the alleged financial improprieties, citing an open internal affairs investigation.

The Mayor said he was also “disturbed” by two corruption investigations of officers involved in a deadly crash this year and a separate incident involving an officer who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a 911 call.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Colonel Tony has been appointed interim police chief. He will serve until West Palm Beach names a new chief.

