FIU panel to explore China’s relationship in Latin America & Caribbean

Florida International University will host a panel discussion on Friday to delve into China’s relationship with Latin America and the Caribbean, exploring the economic benefits and potential national security concerns of the Asian powerhouse in the region.

Speakers include FIU Provost, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth Béjar, U.S. Army War College Research Professor R. Evan Ellis, FIU Associate Director of National Security Policy Leland Lazarus, and Brookings Foreign Policy Fellows Valerie Wirtschafter and Ted Piccone.

The panel discussion begins at 11 a.m. at FIU’s Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs, 11200 SW 8th St, Miami. The discussion will be moderated by Telemundo’s Arantxa Loizaga. More info here.

The event is the latest in a series presented by Brookings Foreign Policy project: “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World.”

