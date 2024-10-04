Hollywood debuts free shuttle in time for election day

The city of Hollywood has launched a new community shuttle connecting with Broward County bus lines, which will also offer transportation to and from city polling sites on Election Day next month.

Holly-Go debuted on Oct. 1, running on four lines, with stops including City Hall, Hollywood Beach’s Margaritaville Resort and Young Circle.

With five shuttles total, the rides are free. The loops range between 25 minutes to an hour each. Service covers the north end of Hollywood by Dania Beach down south to Hallandale Beach.

Looking to Election Day on Nov. 5, each line includes stops at Hollywood polling sites. Like the Hollywood Beach Community Center, Hollywood Performing Arts Center, McNicol Middle School and Kay Gaither Community Center.

Orange, Red, and Blue lines will cover East Hollywood with green line offering services west of I-95 and east of 441.

